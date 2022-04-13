Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

