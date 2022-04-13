CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,175. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

