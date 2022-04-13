Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

CPYYY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

