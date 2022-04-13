Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

CENX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CENX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $14,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

