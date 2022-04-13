Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.
CENX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Shares of CENX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.36.
In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $14,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
