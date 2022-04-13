Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ CRNT remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Tuesday. 205,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,568. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.