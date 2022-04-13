C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
