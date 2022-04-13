C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.