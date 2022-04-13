Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 15,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

