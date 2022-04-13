Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 410,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.8837341 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.