Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
AGTC opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
