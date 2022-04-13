Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AGTC opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

