Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.56 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

