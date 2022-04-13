Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CHEK opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

