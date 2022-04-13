Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.