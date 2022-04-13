Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

