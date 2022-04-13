Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will report $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $14.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.