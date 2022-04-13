China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Up 241.7% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDSG stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. China Dongsheng International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Dongsheng International (CDSG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.