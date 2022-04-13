China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Up 241.7% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDSG stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. China Dongsheng International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

