China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

