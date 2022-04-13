China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

