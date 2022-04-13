China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,938,400 shares, an increase of 792.0% from the March 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.9 days.

Shares of CHPXF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

