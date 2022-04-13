China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,938,400 shares, an increase of 792.0% from the March 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.9 days.
Shares of CHPXF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
