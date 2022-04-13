China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CBGH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About China YiBai United Guarantee International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China YiBai United Guarantee International (CBGH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.