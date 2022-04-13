Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 1,036.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHOOF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Choom has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
About Choom (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Choom (CHOOF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.