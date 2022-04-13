Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 1,036.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHOOF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Choom has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company's cannabis accessories include rolling papers, holders, pipes, water pipes, bongs, vaporizers, and other things used to consume cannabis. As of June 30, 2021, it operated through 17 retail stores in Canada.

