Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
NYSE:CHT opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
