Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NYSE:CHT opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

