Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outperformed the industry in the past three months due to solid consumption and demand trends, which aided fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw consumption gains in 12 out of 16 domestic categories. The company is largely benefiting from brand strength, including buyouts like TheraBreath. The company expects various categories like laundry, gummy vitamins to remain at escalated consumption levels in 2022. Church & Dwight is also on track with its pricing efforts to counter cost inflation. Management expects 2022 organic sales growth of 3-6%. However, challenges related to inflation, commodities, distribution and labor persist. Management expects greater input costs and transportation costs in 2022.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.38.

CHD opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.