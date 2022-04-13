Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cian alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. Cian has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.