Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

