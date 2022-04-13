Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLOK stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Cipherloc has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

