CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

