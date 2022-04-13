CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.
CITIC Company Profile (Get Rating)
