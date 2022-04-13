Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

