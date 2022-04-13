Citigroup Cuts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.
CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.
Shares of CBOE opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.