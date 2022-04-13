Citigroup Cuts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of CBOE opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

