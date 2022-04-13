Citigroup Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $116.50 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.54.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

