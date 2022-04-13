Citigroup Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

NYSE C opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

