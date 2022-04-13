Citigroup Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $220.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.88. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

