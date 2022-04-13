Citigroup Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $184.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $155.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.67.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

