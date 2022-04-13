Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.30 ($3.16).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.52.

In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

