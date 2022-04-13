Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

