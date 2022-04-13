City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

