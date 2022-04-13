CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $33.86.
About CK Infrastructure (Get Rating)
