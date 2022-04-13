CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. CK Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

About CK Infrastructure (Get Rating)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

