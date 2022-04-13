Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

