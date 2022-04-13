Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

