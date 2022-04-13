Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 235,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

