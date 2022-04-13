Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $5,589,956.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $558,055.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80.

NET stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

