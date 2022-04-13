Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

