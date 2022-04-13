Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of GLQ opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

