Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

GLO stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

