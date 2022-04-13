CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $271.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.37. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

