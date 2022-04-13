Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.34) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).
Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 73.24 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
