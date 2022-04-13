Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.48) to GBX 3,130 ($40.79) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,276.54.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

