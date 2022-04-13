Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.88 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 1,449,047 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

