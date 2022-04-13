Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

COGT stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.94. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,927,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,259,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

