Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Cohu stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

