Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.26 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $653.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

